Russia messed with our election! America would never do anything like that, right?
In the aftermath of Donald Trump's upset victory in the presidential election, Hillary Clinton and her aides have done their best to get control of the post-election narrative. But in doing so they continue to exhibit the same blind spot that made it possible for Donald Trump to scale the once formidable blue wall in places like Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to claim the presidency.
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|6 hr
|Trump your President
|15
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Sat
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Midwest is the Best
|1,277
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|72
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|540
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Dec 21
|Groupthink
|106
