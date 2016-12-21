Report: Trump's sons leading charity selling access to dad
Two of Donald Trump's adult children, Eric and Donald Jr. were named in a piece by the Center for Public Integrity as board members of a Texas-based charity granting access to the president-elect in exchange for million dollar donations to unnamed charities. The report comes on the heels of the family calling off an attempt to auction off coffee with daughter Ivanka Trump .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|19 hr
|Kellyanne
|72
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|19 hr
|Kellyanne
|540
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Groupthink
|106
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Tue
|Kellyanne
|48
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Dec 16
|Kellyanne
|2,698
|Should voters be able to approve property tax i... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|County Discretion
|166
|Pennsylvania needs nuclear power
|Dec 14
|Duke Nookum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC