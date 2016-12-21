Recounts or no, US elections are stil...

Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking

There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking.

Jill Stein's bid to recount votes in Pennsylvania was in trouble even before a federal judge shot it down Dec. 12. That's because the Green Party candidate's effort stood almost no chance of detecting potential fraud or error in the vote - there was basically nothing to recount. Pennsylvania is one of 11 states where the majority of voters use antiquated machines that store votes electronically, without printed ballots or other paper-based backups that could be used to double-check the balloting.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,767

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
SSsshhh!!!....Der Fuhrer doesn't like to hear that.....

