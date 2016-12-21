Powerful committees get new leaders i...

Powerful committees get new leaders in Pennsylvania Senate

16 hrs ago

Senate officials said Thursday that Sen. John Eichelberger of Blair County will chair the Education Committee, while Sen. Lisa Baker of Luzerne County will chair the Health and Human Services Committee. The posts opened up after Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County and Pat Vance of Cumberland County did not seek new terms.

