Police: Mother posted suicide note on Facebook before killing baby, herself

Authorities in Pennsylvania believe a woman posted a lengthy suicide note on Facebook, telling her husband "you don't deserve to have a son, to have a legacy," shortly before suffocating her 1-year-old and fatally shooting herself. State police said they found the bodies of Sheri Shermeyer, 40, and her son, John, inside their home Monday afternoon after being alerted by a friend who saw the Facebook post.

