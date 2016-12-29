Police: Mother posted suicide note on Facebook before killing baby, herself
Authorities in Pennsylvania believe a woman posted a lengthy suicide note on Facebook, telling her husband "you don't deserve to have a son, to have a legacy," shortly before suffocating her 1-year-old and fatally shooting herself. State police said they found the bodies of Sheri Shermeyer, 40, and her son, John, inside their home Monday afternoon after being alerted by a friend who saw the Facebook post.
