Guests Kath Brewer, left, and Kailey Brewer, both of Hartly, Delaware react to a familiar face as graduates make their entrance during the York College of Pennsylvania Winter Commencement at M&T Field House, Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center on the college campus in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo PHOTOS: York College of Pennsylvania Winter Commencement 2016 Guests Kath Brewer, left, and Kailey Brewer, both of Hartly, Delaware react to a familiar face as graduates make their entrance during the York College of Pennsylvania Winter Commencement at M&T Field House, Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center on the college campus in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.