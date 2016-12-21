Pennsylvania's highest-in-nation gas tax going up again
Starting Sunday, the nation's highest gas tax will increase by another 8 cents per gallon. An analyst tells the Times-Tribune of Scranton that gas stations will almost certainly pass along the increase to motorists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|52 min
|Le Jimbo
|29
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Joe M
|5
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|7 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|21 hr
|Kellyanne
|52
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Dec 23
|Midwest is the Best
|1,277
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|72
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC