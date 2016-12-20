Pennsylvania Tourism Office promotes unique New Year's Eve drops
DECEMBER 15: The numerals '17' are lit up in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, December 15, 2016 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: The numerals '17' are lit up in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, December 15, 2016 in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|19 hr
|Kellyanne
|72
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|19 hr
|Kellyanne
|540
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Groupthink
|106
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Tue
|Kellyanne
|48
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Dec 16
|Kellyanne
|2,698
|Should voters be able to approve property tax i... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|County Discretion
|166
|Pennsylvania needs nuclear power
|Dec 14
|Duke Nookum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC