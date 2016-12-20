Pennsylvania State Agencies Release 2016 Accomplishments
With the year coming to an end, Pennsylvania state agencies have released their 2016 accomplishments to highlight the progress made by each agency this year. Since taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf has focused on three priorities for his administration: creating Jobs That Pay, funding Schools That Teach and providing a Government That Works for all Pennsylvanians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|19 hr
|Kellyanne
|72
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|19 hr
|Kellyanne
|540
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Groupthink
|106
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Tue
|Kellyanne
|48
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Dec 16
|Kellyanne
|2,698
|Should voters be able to approve property tax i... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|County Discretion
|166
|Pennsylvania needs nuclear power
|Dec 14
|Duke Nookum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC