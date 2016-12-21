Pennsylvania probing fish kill in Sus...

Pennsylvania probing fish kill in Susquehanna River

Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Department of Environmental Protection says it received reports of a fish kill near Brunner Island Steam Electric Station in northern York County. An inspector confirmed the fish kill.

