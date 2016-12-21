Pennsylvania minimum wage to remain steady in 2017
Once that calendar flips to 2017, millions of Americans in 19 states and Washington, D.C. earning minimum wage will receive a pay increase. But Pennsylvania isn't one of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|12 hr
|Maria
|56
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|20 hr
|RustyS
|29
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Fri
|One on One
|12
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|Fri
|Sorry Hill
|52
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Kellyanne
|2,701
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|Dec 29
|Cal Dreaming
|541
|malls
|Dec 28
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC