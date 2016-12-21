Pennsylvania Dems Sen. Casey and Gov. Wolf face re-election peril

Nearly two months after a Republican presidential candidate won Pennsylvania for the first time since 1988, Democrats Gov. Tom Wolf and Sen. Bob Casey find themselves threatened in a state where their party needs to reconstruct itself after a devastating blow. Marcel Groen, the state's Democratic party chair, said Democrats "need to rebuild the state party from the ground up," The known issue is that the national party's leftward move has cost Democrats an historic number of seats up and down the ballot in this state, Groen says.

