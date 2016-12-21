Pennsylvania Catholic colleges voice solidarity with young immigrants
Several area Catholic college and university presidents are voicing support for foreign-born students who were brought to this country as children without legal immigration status and who have avoided deportation under an Obama-era policy. President-elect Donald Trump said before his election he would repeal this policy, although he has since indicated he would soften that stance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|19 hr
|Kellyanne
|72
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|19 hr
|Kellyanne
|540
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Groupthink
|106
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Tue
|Kellyanne
|48
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Dec 16
|Kellyanne
|2,698
|Should voters be able to approve property tax i... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|County Discretion
|166
|Pennsylvania needs nuclear power
|Dec 14
|Duke Nookum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC