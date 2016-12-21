Pennsylvania American Water Closes Ac...

Pennsylvania American Water Closes Acquisition of Scranton Wastewater System

The purchase price is approximately $195 million. The newly acquired system provides wastewater service to approximately 31,000 customers in Scranton and Dunmore.

