Pennsylvania aims to start medical marijuana sales in 2018
Pennsylvania officials said today that they will begin accepting applications early next year for medical marijuana growers and dispensaries, with a target date of mid-2018 for legal sales to begin in the state. Health Secretary Karen Murphy told reporters at a news conference today that firms can apply between Feb. 20 and March 20 to grow or sell the drug to patients with proper prescriptions.
