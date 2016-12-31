Pa. state trooper killed after responding to abuse violation
Pa. state trooper killed after responding to abuse violation A Pennsylvania state trooper was fatally shot after responding to a call Friday night, officials confirmed. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hC1qRv The reported incident occurred in Juniata Township, a small community in central Pennsylvania.
