New molecular imaging technologies can make it easier to treat cancers, minimize side effects
New molecular imaging technologies can make it easier to diagnose, monitor, and treat cancers while potentially saving patients from undergoing therapies that are likely to be ineffective and playing a role in minimizing side effects, according to experts from the Abramson Cancer Center and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. In a review published online today in JAMA Oncology, the Penn team says finding a way to use these techniques more widely in clinical settings should be a top priority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|8 min
|Kellyanne
|26
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|11 hr
|One on One
|12
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|17 hr
|Sorry Hill
|52
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Kellyanne
|2,701
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Cal Dreaming
|541
|malls
|Dec 28
|kyman
|1
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Dec 27
|Cabrini Green
|1,278
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC