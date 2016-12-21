N.J.'s population rises, but New York and Pennsylvania lost residents
WASHINGTON -- New Jersey's population has risen slightly as the Garden State is hanging on to its ranking as the 11th most populous state in the nation, according to estimates released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau . New Jersey had 8,944,460 people as of July 1, up just 9,000 from the 2015 estimate of 8,935,421.
