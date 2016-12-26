Miranda Kay Rader, accused of crashing her car while taking a topless selfie.

My annual weird, unusual and ironic crimes lineup includes a man who mailed dead skunks to a rival, a vendor accused of peddling pot from a street cart, a mourner who bit off a man's nose tip at a wake, cops who fed a suspect's parrot, and an angry teenaged vacationer. Taking a topless selfie before crashing into an empty cruiser netted a Texas A&M student charges of being a minor possessing booze and impaired driving.

