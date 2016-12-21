Michael Barone: Some advice for pundi...

Michael Barone: Some advice for pundits and partisans

Now that the 538 electors have voted - and, with only the most minor of exceptions, for the expected candidates - we can marvel at how such a huge difference in public policies can be made by just a few votes, the 77,744 votes by which Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton for the 46 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

