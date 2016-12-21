Mass Customized Learning Comes to Central Pennsylvania
This post was originally written this past fall as a FB note, but I am posting it here now so that it can be more widely available. "Inevitable: Mass Customized Learning" is a book and an educational program developed by education theorists Charles Schwahn and Bea McGarvey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Schools Matter.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|6 hr
|Trump your President
|15
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Sat
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Midwest is the Best
|1,277
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|72
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|540
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Dec 21
|Groupthink
|106
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC