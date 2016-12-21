Man convicted of killing 3 is charged in 4 more slayings
Now that Todd West has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shootings of three people in Pennsylvania, he faces murder charges for the deaths of four others in New Jersey. West, 24, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was sentenced in October in Pennsylvania to three consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to killing two people in Allentown and a third in Easton in July of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|1 hr
|Kellyanne
|50
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|1 hr
|Kellyanne
|22
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|6 hr
|Kellyanne
|2,701
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|14 hr
|Cal Dreaming
|541
|malls
|Wed
|kyman
|1
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Cabrini Green
|1,278
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec 26
|Joe M
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC