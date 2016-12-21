Man convicted of killing 3 is charged...

Man convicted of killing 3 is charged in 4 more slayings

Read more: Star Tribune

Now that Todd West has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shootings of three people in Pennsylvania, he faces murder charges for the deaths of four others in New Jersey. West, 24, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was sentenced in October in Pennsylvania to three consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to killing two people in Allentown and a third in Easton in July of 2015.

