Lin-Manuel Miranda Beats Out Beyonce, Adele as AP's Entertainer of the Year
Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the premiere of Disney's Moana held at the El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 14, 2016 in Hollywood, Calif. Winning a Pulitzer Prize and a clutch of Tony Awards in a single year would be enough for anyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|6 hr
|Trump your President
|15
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Sat
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Midwest is the Best
|1,277
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|72
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|540
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Dec 21
|Groupthink
|106
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC