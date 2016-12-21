Lawruk ends service with water authority

In May, the Altoona Water Authority renamed its largest reservoir, Lake Altoona, for its longest-tenured board member, Chairman Maury Lawruk. On Thursday, at Lawruk's final meeting, the authority gave him a plaque, honoring the developer for 30 years of service, the longest-ever stint for a member of the board.

