Lawruk ends service with water authority
In May, the Altoona Water Authority renamed its largest reservoir, Lake Altoona, for its longest-tenured board member, Chairman Maury Lawruk. On Thursday, at Lawruk's final meeting, the authority gave him a plaque, honoring the developer for 30 years of service, the longest-ever stint for a member of the board.
