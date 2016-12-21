Indictment: Man who blamed devil for ...

Indictment: Man who blamed devil for Pennsylvania murders killed 4 more in NJ

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A city man who told authorities the devil sent him on a shooting spree in Pennsylvania, was indicted Tuesday on charges he murdered three people in New Jersey in one day and his cousin a month earlier. Todd West, 24, was charged in July 2015 for allegedly killing city residents Dennis Vega, 28, Jamil Payne and Kelvin Nelson, 32, as well as his 29-year-old cousin Michael Thompkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 3 hr Kellyanne 2,701
Poll Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11) 11 hr Cal Dreaming 541
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 14 hr anonymous 21
malls Wed kyman 1
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue Cabrini Green 1,278
News More states consider circumventing the Electora... Dec 27 methinks1001100 49
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Dec 26 Joe M 5
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,452 • Total comments across all topics: 277,441,443

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC