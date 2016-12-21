Indictment: Man who blamed devil for Pennsylvania murders killed 4 more in NJ

A city man who told authorities the devil sent him on a shooting spree in Pennsylvania, was indicted Tuesday on charges he murdered three people in New Jersey in one day and his cousin a month earlier. Todd West, 24, was charged in July 2015 for allegedly killing city residents Dennis Vega, 28, Jamil Payne and Kelvin Nelson, 32, as well as his 29-year-old cousin Michael Thompkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.