Gunman who killed a Pennsylvania stat...

Gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper who responded to a...

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Russian 'special squadron' plane arrives to evacuate 35 of Putin's 'spies' from the US as it emerges one of them is a consulate CHEF and embassy staff call Obama's last-gasp expulsion 'ridiculous' The walk of shame: Wife of Greek ambassador to Brazil hides her face as she is transferred to jail after 'having her husband murdered by her policeman lover' in 'crime of passion' Queen Elizabeth may STILL not be well enough to attend church on New Year's Day a week after she missed Christmas prayers with a 'heavy cold' Silicon Valley star is sued for 'hitting' private driver after 'inhaling laughing gas and complaining about spending money on donations to Clinton campaign' 'Who's your mommy?' Champion Amanda Nunes mercilessly mocks defeated Ronda Rousey with humiliating picture after beating her in just 48 seconds Was a FIRE the real reason the 'unsinkable' Titanic went down? Documentary ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... 5 hr Maria 56
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 13 hr RustyS 29
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Fri One on One 12
News More states consider circumventing the Electora... Fri Sorry Hill 52
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Thu Kellyanne 2,701
Poll Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11) Dec 29 Cal Dreaming 541
malls Dec 28 kyman 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,068 • Total comments across all topics: 277,495,133

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC