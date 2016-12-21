Gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper who responded to a...

Russian 'special squadron' plane arrives to evacuate 35 of Putin's 'spies' from the US as it emerges one of them is a consulate CHEF and embassy staff call Obama's last-gasp expulsion 'ridiculous' The walk of shame: Wife of Greek ambassador to Brazil hides her face as she is transferred to jail after 'having her husband murdered by her policeman lover' in 'crime of passion' Queen Elizabeth may STILL not be well enough to attend church on New Year's Day a week after she missed Christmas prayers with a 'heavy cold' Silicon Valley star is sued for 'hitting' private driver after 'inhaling laughing gas and complaining about spending money on donations to Clinton campaign' 'Who's your mommy?' Champion Amanda Nunes mercilessly mocks defeated Ronda Rousey with humiliating picture after beating her in just 48 seconds Was a FIRE the real reason the 'unsinkable' Titanic went down? Documentary ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.