Governor Wolf announces 511PAConnect to keep stranded motorists safe, informed

Governor Tom Wolf on Friday announced the launch of 511PAConnect, a new initiative that will provide information updates to motorists in the event of a long-term road closure due to accidents on the Pennsylvania Turnpike or other state roadways. Following last year's significant trapped queue during Winter Storm Jonas, Wolf tasked state agencies to develop a tool to better keep drivers informed in similar situations in the future.

