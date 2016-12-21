Former Pennsylvania professor sued by...

Former Pennsylvania professor sued by child pornography victims

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Eight women who appeared as children in illegal pornography have sued a former Pennsylvania college professor, saying they are owed damages because he owned and traded images of them being sexually abused. The women, who are given pseudonyms in the lawsuit, accuse Kirk Nesset, a former English and creative writing professor at Allegheny College in Meadville, of harming them by possessing and trading their pornographic images.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11) 32 min Cal Dreaming 541
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 3 hr anonymous 21
malls 19 hr kyman 1
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue Cabrini Green 1,278
News More states consider circumventing the Electora... Tue methinks1001100 49
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Dec 26 Joe M 5
News Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken... Dec 26 silly rabbit 2
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,425,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC