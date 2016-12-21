Former Pennsylvania professor sued by child pornography victims
Eight women who appeared as children in illegal pornography have sued a former Pennsylvania college professor, saying they are owed damages because he owned and traded images of them being sexually abused. The women, who are given pseudonyms in the lawsuit, accuse Kirk Nesset, a former English and creative writing professor at Allegheny College in Meadville, of harming them by possessing and trading their pornographic images.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|32 min
|Cal Dreaming
|541
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|21
|malls
|19 hr
|kyman
|1
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Cabrini Green
|1,278
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|Tue
|methinks1001100
|49
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec 26
|Joe M
|5
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|Dec 26
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC