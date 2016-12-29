Bias meets DNA: Students at Pennsylva...

Bias meets DNA: Students at Pennsylvania college asked to learn their ancestry

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

West Chester University student Emma Krentler checks her DNA sample in a class at West Chester University in Pennsylvania, in which students gave saliva samples to be used for DNA testing. West Chester University student Emma Krentler checks her DNA sample in a class at West Chester University in Pennsylvania, in which students gave saliva samples to be used for DNA testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) 4 hr One on One 12
News More states consider circumventing the Electora... 10 hr Sorry Hill 52
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 14 hr Kellyanne 22
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 19 hr Kellyanne 2,701
Poll Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11) Thu Cal Dreaming 541
malls Wed kyman 1
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue Cabrini Green 1,278
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,604 • Total comments across all topics: 277,460,016

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC