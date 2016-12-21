Authorities believe mom posted about planned murder-suicide
Authorities in Pennsylvania believe a woman posted a suicide note on Facebook, telling her husband "you don't deserve to have a son," shortly before suffocating her 1-year-old and fatally shooting herself. State police said they found the bodies of 40-year-old Sheri Shermeyer and her son inside their home Monday afternoon after being alerted by a friend who saw the Facebook post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|6 hr
|Kellyanne
|14
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|Cabrini Green
|1,278
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|16 hr
|methinks1001100
|49
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Joe M
|5
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|2
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Dec 25
|Kellyanne
|52
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|72
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC