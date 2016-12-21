Authorities believe mom posted about planned murder-suicide

Authorities in Pennsylvania believe a woman posted a suicide note on Facebook, telling her husband "you don't deserve to have a son," shortly before suffocating her 1-year-old and fatally shooting herself. State police said they found the bodies of 40-year-old Sheri Shermeyer and her son inside their home Monday afternoon after being alerted by a friend who saw the Facebook post.

