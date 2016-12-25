Around the Towns, December 25, 2016
Tunkhannock Lions receiving years-of-service chevrons at the club Christmas party include, from left, Dick Macialek, Jeremy Daubert, Jen Daubert and Harold "Butch" Sands. Old Forge police officers present a check for the Hope for the Holidays program to Nathan Barrett, Old Forge Elementary principal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|6 hr
|Lips9431
|53
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|8 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|20
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Dec 23
|Midwest is the Best
|1,277
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|72
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|540
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Dec 21
|Groupthink
|106
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC