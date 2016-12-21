Applications for state house student ...

Applications for state house student scholarships now available

8 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Graduating high school seniors can now apply for a state House of Representatives scholarship to help cover the costs of higher education. Each year, two students preparing for post-secondary education are awarded four-year scholarships through the program.

