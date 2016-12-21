After busy political year, Pennsylvania looks ahead to 2017
In this Oct. 5, 2016 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during the White House Rural Forum in Heritage Hall at Penn State's HUB-Robeson Center, in State College, Pa. At the top of Pennsylvania's campaign outlook for 2017 are two elections that won't even occur next year - Republican jockeying for position to become the party's nominee for governor and U.S. Senate.
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|1 hr
|kuda
|57
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Sat
|RustyS
|29
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Fri
|One on One
|12
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|Fri
|Sorry Hill
|52
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Kellyanne
|2,701
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|Dec 29
|Cal Dreaming
|541
|malls
|Dec 28
|kyman
|1
