After busy political year, Pennsylvania looks ahead to 2017

In this Oct. 5, 2016 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during the White House Rural Forum in Heritage Hall at Penn State's HUB-Robeson Center, in State College, Pa. At the top of Pennsylvania's campaign outlook for 2017 are two elections that won't even occur next year - Republican jockeying for position to become the party's nominee for governor and U.S. Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.