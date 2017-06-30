U.S. 101 re-opens near Wheeler after sinkhole damage repaired
U.S. 101 traffic is being flagged through on one lane south of Wheeler for this sinkhole that developed in the road. U.S. 101 traffic is being flagged through on one lane south of Wheeler for this sinkhole that developed in the road.( Traffic is moving along in both directions on U.S. Highway 101 near Wheeler after the development of a sinkhole earlier in the week stalled travel for beachgoers over the holiday weekend.
