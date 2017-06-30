Tyreke Smith, Ohio 4-star TE/DE, name...

Tyreke Smith, Ohio 4-star TE/DE, names top 5; Oregon Ducks make cut

The Oregon Ducks are on fire on the recruiting trail, but the program is still in search for some game-changers in the front seven. Commitments from defensive end Jonathan King , linebackers Adrian Jackson and M.J. Cunningham and junior college defensive tackle Mohamed Diallo marks a strong start, but Oregon's coaching staff hopes to add a few more.

Chicago, IL

