Third gender option officially added ...

Third gender option officially added to Oregon licenses

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KOBI NBC5

A history-making rule allowing a third gender option on Oregon state-issued identity documents went into effect July 3. Oregonians now have the option to choose between male, female, and "X," for non-binary or unspecified on ID cards, including driver's licenses . Transgender Oregonians said the change would give them validation and make it safer for them to hand over their licenses to others while their identity is being checked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
visit nepa Jun 19 frank 1
News Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas... Jun 19 spytheweb 1
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 1
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May '17 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May '17 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May '17 Corrupt watch 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,618 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC