Third gender option officially added to Oregon licenses
A history-making rule allowing a third gender option on Oregon state-issued identity documents went into effect July 3. Oregonians now have the option to choose between male, female, and "X," for non-binary or unspecified on ID cards, including driver's licenses . Transgender Oregonians said the change would give them validation and make it safer for them to hand over their licenses to others while their identity is being checked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
