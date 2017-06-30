Third gender option officially added to Oregon licenses

A history-making rule allowing a third gender option on Oregon state-issued identity documents went into effect July 3. Oregonians now have the option to choose between male, female, and "X," for non-binary or unspecified on ID cards, including driver's licenses . Transgender Oregonians said the change would give them validation and make it safer for them to hand over their licenses to others while their identity is being checked.

