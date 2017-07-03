The recent arrival in Oregon believes the vandalism stemmed from a traffic-blocking incident.
Oregonians have spent decades blaming Californians for increased traffic and other problems. But rarely does the frustration go beyond words.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|1
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May '17
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC