Study: Opioid prescriptions largely d...

Study: Opioid prescriptions largely drop in Oregon counties

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

But there were four outliers: Malheur, Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties, where providers handed out more opioids per capita in 2015 compared with five years prior, according to data obtained by The Oregonian/OregoLive from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC report, released Thursday, included a graphic showing prescriptions on a county-by-county basis across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... 8 hr Logic Please 64
News Democrat Lawmakers Pass Bill Giving FREE Aborti... Wed Fed Up in North C... 1
visit nepa Jun 19 frank 1
News Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas... Jun 19 spytheweb 1
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 1
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May '17 DORY 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC