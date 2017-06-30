Politics and math: how Oregon lawmakers closed a $1.8 billion budget gap
The Helen Gordon Child Development Center at Portland State University, shown here in 2012, is among the day care centers around the state where young children attend with help from a state program that helps cover daycare costs for low-income working families. Roughly 600 families will be forced out of the program due to an $11.7 million cut, one of the reductions lawmakers are making to balance the budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|1
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May '17
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC