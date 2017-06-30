Politics and math: how Oregon lawmakers closed a $1.8 billion budget gap

The Helen Gordon Child Development Center at Portland State University, shown here in 2012, is among the day care centers around the state where young children attend with help from a state program that helps cover daycare costs for low-income working families. Roughly 600 families will be forced out of the program due to an $11.7 million cut, one of the reductions lawmakers are making to balance the budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.