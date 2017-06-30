Oregon nurse practitioners can now perform vasectomies
Vasectomies are generally safe, but complications happen in an estimated 1 to 2 percent of cases. When they do, Dr. Andrew Neeb, a urologist with Urology Specialists of Oregon in Bend, said it's important that the provider knows how to fix the problem, especially if it requires emergency surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|20 min
|PayupSucka
|65
|Democrat Lawmakers Pass Bill Giving FREE Aborti...
|Wed
|Fed Up in North C...
|1
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|1
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May '17
|DORY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC