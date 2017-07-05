Oregon man was devoted to faith, comm...

Oregon man was devoted to faith, community, family

Joseph F. Gajdostik, an insurance agent who participated in a wide range of religious, planning and recreation activities in his home community of Oregon, died Sunday at his residence, a month after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was 78. Mr. Gajdostik, who was born in Toledo, June 4, 1939, the son of the late Joseph and Frances Gajdostik, was a 1957 graduate of Central Catholic High School.

