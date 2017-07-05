Oregon man was devoted to faith, community, family
Joseph F. Gajdostik, an insurance agent who participated in a wide range of religious, planning and recreation activities in his home community of Oregon, died Sunday at his residence, a month after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was 78. Mr. Gajdostik, who was born in Toledo, June 4, 1939, the son of the late Joseph and Frances Gajdostik, was a 1957 graduate of Central Catholic High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|1
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May '17
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC