Oregon lawmakers plan to increase revenue by ending some tax breaks

Oregon lawmakers are on track to scale back or eliminate several popular tax breaks this year, a decision that could boost state revenue by more than $100 million in future budgets. Tax credits for solar projects, e-commerce and wolves killing livestock would go away under a plan approved by the Joint Committee on Tax Credits Wednesday, while lawmakers plan to extend support for rural doctors and affordable housing.

