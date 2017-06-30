Oregon lawmaker calls for inquiry after rumors he made hottest lobbyists list

Rep. Diego Hernandez speaks during an immigrant rights rally at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Rep. Diego Hernandez speaks during an immigrant rights rally at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.( Rep. Diego Hernandez , D-Portland, is calling for an inquiry into rumors swirling among Capitol circles that he ranked female lobbyists based on their appearances.

