Oregon House passes abortion-funding bill
The Oregon House has advanced a $10 million reproductive health care bill that would require all insurance companies across the state to cover abortions and a variety of other reproductive services at no cost to the patient - regardless of income, insurance type, citizenship status or gender identity. The bill, dubbed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, now heads to the Senate after passing the House in a 33-23 vote Saturday - one of the last major contentious policies the Democratic majority is trying to get done before the 2017 legislative session ends in 10 days.
Washington Times.
