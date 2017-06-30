Oregon close to requiring insurers to pay for abortions
The Oregon Senate voted Wednesday to require insurance companies to cover abortion and other reproductive health services at no cost to patients. The bill, already passed by the House, now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature.
