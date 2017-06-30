Oregon advances plan to extend Medicaid to unauthorized immigrant kids
Oregon is on the verge of extending Medicaid coverage to children brought to the country illegally, after the state Senate approved the plan on Monday. The bill, which is among Democrats' top policy priorities in the last week of the session, heads next to the House.
