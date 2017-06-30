Meth, heroin pose greatest drug threats to Oregon, new report says
Crystal methamphetamine and heroin, both smuggled into Oregon by Mexican cartels, are widely available, increasingly used and continue to dominate as the most significant drug threats facing the state, according to a new report. The federally funded organization helps manage resources to fight drug trafficking in 11 Oregon counties, two Idaho counties on the border and the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|1
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May '17
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
