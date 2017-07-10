Measure 98 funds for school dropout prevention cut in half
Oregon high school students may get a bit more than half of the roughly $300 million that voters in November mandated be spent on career-technical education, college-prep and other dropout-prevention programs over the next two school years. A $170 million-allocation to Measure 98 moved out of committee Monday and now heads for a vote in the Senate as part of the 2017-19 budget for the Oregon Department of Education, which will disperse the funds to schools.
