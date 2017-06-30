Lawsuits expected over Oregon's abortion funding bill
A sweeping new bill passed by Oregon lawmakers will force taxpayers to assume some of the costs of abortions, even though many oppose the procedure, anti-abortion campaigners said Thursday as a legal expert predicted the measure will draw lawsuits. The bill passed Wednesday by the Legislature requires insurance companies to cover abortions at no cost to the patient.
