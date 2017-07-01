Health Advisory Issued for Parts of Central Oregon Lake
The Oregon Health Authority says high levels of harmful toxins associated with blue-green algae have been found at Lake Billy Chinook. Officials say people should avoid swallowing the water while swimming or inhaling water droplets in areas where the algae is found.
