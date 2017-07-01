Health Advisory Issued for Parts of C...

Health Advisory Issued for Parts of Central Oregon Lake

The Oregon Health Authority says high levels of harmful toxins associated with blue-green algae have been found at Lake Billy Chinook. Officials say people should avoid swallowing the water while swimming or inhaling water droplets in areas where the algae is found.

Chicago, IL

